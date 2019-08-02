The First Bank Of Nigeria has said that it is investigating the trending video of a customer being assaulted at one of its branches in Lagos.On its verified Twitter handle, the bank issued a statement, where it revealed that it was aware of the existence of the video and was investigating it.The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a video posted online of an incident that happened at one of our branches. The bank is currently investigating this unfortunate incident and will take immediate steps to address both the reasons behind the episode and the fallouts.”The bank reiterated its commitment to its customers. It said, “We assure the public that our customers remain at the core of our business and we are committed to delivering the highest standards in customer experience across all of our touch points.”In the trending video, an alleged customer of the bank was beaten by some security operatives attached to the Osapa branch in Lekki, Lagos on Wednesday.See tweet: