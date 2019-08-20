



Senator Elisha Abbo's trial at the Zuba Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Abuja, was stalled today as he failed to appear in court. Abbo is standing trial for assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja sometime in May.





At the resumed hearing of the case today, his counsel, Adegbite Adeniyi, told the court that the Senator is ill and could not make it to court today.





”My Lord my client is suffering from Acute Febrile (medical term used to describe a sudden fever or elevation in body temperature)” he said.









The Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, adjourned the case until September 24th for hearing.

