Arsenal Football Club and the Nigerian Football Federation have led the pack of wellwishers celebrating the 43rd birthday of former professional footballer, Kanu Nwankwo.On its verified Twitter handle, Arsenal shared an old video of the former Super Eagles captain, scoring a goal and wrote, “Look who’s celebrating their birthday today! 🇳🇬. Happy 43rd to you, @papilokanu”The NFF on its Twitter handle tweeted, “Happy birthday to our living legend, @papilokanu! We love and celebrate you, have a good one!”Kanu signed for Arsenal in February 1999 for approximately £4.15 million.