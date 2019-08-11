



Following the alleged rape of a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko, AAUA, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State by some soldiers from the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure last week Wednesday, the authorities of the Nigerian Army has handed over the culprit to the police for prosecution.





Confirming the development ,the Ondo State Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Femi Joseph, said the suspect is now in police custody, stressing that he will soon be charged to court.





“I can confirm to you that the soldier has been handed over to us, he will soon charge him to court,” Joseph stated.





Meanwhile, it was gathered that before the culprit was handed over to the police, he had been tried by the Army authorities at the brigade.





He was also said to have been dismissed from the service by the Army after finding him culpable in the crime.





A source at the barracks stated, “he has been sacked from service and he has been transferred to the police for prosecution . The army does not tolerate indiscipline.”





We had reported a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university, was allegedly gang-raped at a military checkpoint situated few kilometers from the university.





It was gathered that one of the soldiers identified as Lance Corporal Sunday had ordered the girl to alight from the mini-bus she boarded from the campus, and forced her into one of the rooms of the building used by the soldiers at the checkpoint where the crime was committed.