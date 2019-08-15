



Popular Comedian, Alibaba has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s warning to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to stop providing foreign exchange for importation of food into the country.





On Tuesday, President Buhari, who hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to Eid-el-Kabir lunch at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, had said the foreign reserve will be conserved and utilized strictly for diversification of the economy, and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills.





Reacting, Ali baba commended President Buhari on his directive to CBN to stop issuing foreign exchange for food importation.





The ace comedian opined that Buhari’s directive is a ban on forex for food importation and not on food importation.

Alibaba further called for same measure to be taken when Dangote’s refinery finally opens.





On his Instagram page, he wrote; A BAN ON FOREX FOR FOOD IMPORT IS NOT A BAN ON FOOD IMPORT. YOU CAN IMPORT. JUST GO FIND YOUR FOREX.





“About time, now if you want to import all your foreign food, source your forex by yasef. Shebi you are in the business to make money.





“Once Dangote refinery opens, they should do the same for petroleum products. Find your money. NNPC should not be seen importing sef. It’s a shame. Fix your refineries. How come, all these boys are refining products with drums and firewood, yet we, as a country can’t?





“When there was a ban on fruit juice importation, didn’t 5Alive, JustJuice, DonSimon and co leave? Didn’t that help #Chivita to dominate the market?





“Let’s increase Electricity to 150,000 megawatts and tell all them car makers “Wosss wobiii ‘





“if you don’t have a plant in Nigeria, the let Innosson motors take over your market”.





“That’s not to say, we will resign ourselves to substandard products o. It just means the businesses get a fighting chance to survive. Without the pressures of foreign backed competition. And it doesn’t stop anyone from importing. But when your foreign Toyota Camry lands Nigeria at a duties enhanced N85m, and the Nigerian Assembled one sells for N18m, autocorrect will help you.”