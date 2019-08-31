



For the second time in three days, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary.





The party had earlier shifted the date from Thursday, August 29 to Saturday, August 31, 2019.





On Wednesday, National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the party has also adopted the Direct mode of primary in line with the written request of the Bayelsa State chapter and majority of the stakeholders.





“This is in compliance with the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), which grants state chapters and majority of party leaders in a state the right to decide on the mode of primary they wish to adopt.”





On Friday night, Issa-Onilu, in another statement, said: “In deference to a court order, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary to Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4, September, 2019.”





Of the total seven governorship aspirants that were screened, six were cleared to participate in the exercise.





They are: Mr. Aganaba Preye Steven, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Prince Ebitimi Christopher Amgbare, Ms. Diseye Nsirim Poweigha, Mr. Lyon David Pereworimini, and Engr. Prof (Mrs.) Ongoebi Maureen Etebu.





Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland was not cleared.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday