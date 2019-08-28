



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary from Thursday, August 29 to Saturday, August 31, 2019.





This was contained in a terse statement on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu.





“The party has also adopted the Direct mode of primary in line with the written request of the Bayelsa State chapter and majority of the stakeholders”, it said.





“This is in compliance with the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), which grants state chapters and majority of party leaders in a state the right to decide on the mode of primary they wish to adopt.”

Meanwhile, the APC has upheld the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the Bayelsa Governorship aspirants.





Of the total of seven governorship aspirants that were screened, six were cleared to participate in the governorship primary in Bayelsa state.





They are: Mr. Aganaba Preye Steven, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Prince Ebitimi Christopher Amgbare, Ms. Diseye Nsirim Poweigha, Mr. Lyon David Pereworimini, and Engr. Prof (Mrs.) Ongoebi Maureen Etebu.





Meanwhile, Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland was not cleared to participate in the Party’s governorship primary.

