



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned of a possible victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.





In the statement released after a PDP Elders Advisory Council meeting at the Government House in Yenegoa by Governor Seriake Dickson's Special Adviser on Media Relations Fidelis Soriwei, Goodluck Jonathan stated that only unity can give them the desired win in the election as they already have a large number of aspirants which shows their dominance.





He said: “I need to plead with all the aspirants and all political leaders that there should be no mudslinging. We must free the space and eschew rancour because finally one person will become the candidate of the party and for that one person to win the election, all aspirants must work for that person.





“It is only our unity that can give us victory and if we are not united, they (APC) can get away with it.





“For example, it took the unity of the people of Rivers State including women who were resolute against soldiers to get the PDP victory in the state. If that had not happened, they (opposition) would have taken it.





“For us to secure this state for PDP we need maximum unity and that is why all the 21 aspirants are important to us; we must have that maximum unity and must not create any form of division or discrimination.





“At the end of the day one person will emerge and all of us will work for whoever emerges as candidate of the party”.