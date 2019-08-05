



John Oyegun, former national chairman of the APC, says anyone who opposes Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, is undermining the people of the state.





A misunderstanding between Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, and Obaseki had let to a factionalisation of the state assembly.





The senate had asked the governor to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state assembly.





But Obaseki said he would not obey the senate’s directives, saying the red chamber had gone beyond its constitutional powers.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Oyegun said anyone plotting to remove the governor was going against the wishes of the people.





“What is happening is a mystery to me and for funny reasons, we have been unable to get the story behind the story. All I know is that we have a government and the voice of the people says Obaseki deserves all the support that he can get,’’ he said.





“If anyone wants to remove him and destabilise the state, it is wrong. The governor is delivering good governance to the people. They should wait until the party primary. I call on everyone to continue to support the governor.





“The issue in contention is before a competent court of law. Thank God we have a constitution that binds everybody. I am amazed that the national assembly or anybody would issue instructions to a sovereign governor. I am shocked and amazed but I believe that in the coming weeks and months, the law will prevail,” he said.





“I have never interfered in the running of the state but strangely, same is not the case and it is sad as people fail to realise we have two sovereignties: that of the president which reflects the nation and also the governor’s that reflects the state. Anyone that fights the governor undermines the sovereignty of the people of the state.”