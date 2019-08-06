



British fighter, Anthony Joshua has provided the latest update on his rematch with Mexican fighter, Andy Ruiz Jr.





The 29-year-old disclosed that he wants his rematch with Ruiz to take place in Cardiff.





Joshua’s world heavyweight title reign and unbeaten record were ended by a stunning defeat to Ruiz Jr in New York in June this year.





Ruiz never wanted an Anthony Joshua rematch in the UK.

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, had last week confirmed that Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr will take place at a neutral venue.





“Ruiz, I’ve seen he’s done a lot of talking about what he wants, but he don’t call the shots in that sense, it’s a team effort,” Joshua told Sky Sports.





“It’s fine, I don’t mind fighting him in America, I’ve done it before, and I’d love to fight here because I had no reason to go in the first place. I went there off my own back, so for the rematch now, I would love it to be in Cardiff, however, [if] it’s going to be on neutral ground, Ruiz is the champ, we’ll kind of make some calls as well in that situation.





“But I’m going to battle for it to be in the UK, because it’s my stomping ground. I done one out there, so let’s do the rematch here.





“I think it will be amazing before the year is out and I’ll definitely be having a lovely new year with my family.”