For anyone or people who have issues with Anita Joseph and her seductive photos and videos which she shares on social media, she has a very stern message for you all.

Wondering where to find that message? Look no further as we share with you the post she wrote on her Instagram page on Monday, August 5, 2019. According to Anita, you guys (Haters) are even lucky she isn't posting nude photos on her Instagram page.

"Someone that I know somewhere Sat and discussed me🙉with some people🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️How I make Videos and show my body. You're lucky I don’t even do it naked. That same body you want so so bad. Am not gonna apologise for having a great body at all...Am actually a better person than you. You gossip me behind and come to me and blow me cool breeze !! Ndi aruruala !! Shame on you .. my God found you out ..And again am a better person than you are You just prefer to do urs hiding oshi✍️And you know this so get the fuck outta here🤛,"

she wrote.





We wonder who these people are and why they want Anita Joseph to keep her clothes on when posting photos and videos on social media.