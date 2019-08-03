Ivory acetate temples with Interlocking G, hand-applied multicolour Swarovski crystals and enameled floral motif

First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, was spotted wearing a pair of Gucci glasses valued at $2,755 at the funeral mass of the late Chief Michael Chukwuka Onyema, father of CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema.Mrs. Obiano was among the dignitaries at the ceremony, which held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mbosi, Ihiala, Anambra State, on Friday.A lover of designer sunshades, the First Lady spotted the Gucci brand, whose makers have defined as a “Limited Edition mask sunglasses with crystals.”According to Gucci, the overall quantity of the Made-in-Italy sunshades is a mere 100 pieces: “Please note, these sunglasses are part of a limited edition collection of 100 pieces,” it says on its website.The designer eye wear comes with complete protection from the sun with its 100% UVA/UVB protection.Coming under the tag, ‘HOLLYWOOD FOREVER,’ the product details note that the Limited Edition mask sunglasses are accessorized with crystals.The order ID number is ‘Style ‎543939 J0741 9201.’Anambra First Lady, Mrs. Ebelechukwu ObianoGucci provides more insights into the uniqueness of the N995,932.50 designer eye wear.The description states: “Crafted from ivory acetate, the frame is manually carved to recreate the pattern and shape of a leaf.“Over 1,600 multicolour Swarovski crystals enrich the bold shape, completed with a delicate enamel floral motif.“A gold-toned Interlocking ‘G’ enhances the temples, which end in a curled, silicone-coated metal tip — a retro-inspired detail that contrasts the exaggerated mask shape.”The pair of glasses also come with ivory acetate frame with hand-applied multicolour Swarovski crystals and enamelled floral motif.