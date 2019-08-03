



Amnesty International, a global human rights organization, has called for the immediate release of AAC presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.





Amnesty International made the call through its official Twitter handle on Saturday following the arrest of Sowore by men of Depart of state services, DSS.





Recall that Sowore, the convener of Revolution Now Protests against Buhari government, was picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.





The politician posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am which reads, “DSS invades Sowore’s apartment.”

Later he added another tweet, which could be a confirmation that his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.





Reacting, Amnesty International urged authorities in charge to respect Sowore’s rights and release him.





The organization wrote: “We are concerned about the arrest of Omoyele Sowore by DSS operatives.





“ We urge the authorities to respect his rights and follow due process.





“If not charged for any offence, he should be released immediately.”





Sowore has been championing a protest against bad governance of Nigeria with the Revolution Now movement.