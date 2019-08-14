Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF Mr Boss Mustapha on Wednesday charged the Nigerian contingent to the All African Games in Rabbat Morrocco to go and win laurels for the country.The SGF spoke in an address at the VIP Lounge MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja during the handing over/farewell ceremony of the Nigerian contingent to the All African Game holding between August 16th-31st in Rabbat MorroccoThe SGF who charged the 500 contingents made up of athletes and officials to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in the continental competition added Nigeria ‘ll be eternally grateful to them if they win luarels in the competition.He assured the athletes that Nigerian government will adequately take care of their welfare in the host country and added that the team should go for gold.Similarly, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youths and Sports Development Mr. Olusade Adesola said that the hand over ceremony is historic because the athletes have been adequately trained by the ministry for the sporting fiesta.He added that the Nigeria contingent will join other sports enthusiasts from other African nations during the competition and expressed optimism that they would do the nation proud by winning trophies.He listed some of the sporting events at the continental competition as football, badminton, teakwando, lawn tennis, basketball, gymnastics, judo, weight lifting and wrestling.