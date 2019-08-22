Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Nigerian Air Force on Wedneday said it has conducted air strikes in Bula Bello on the fringes of Sambisa forest killing scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroying their structures.Its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement that two Alpha Jet fighters were used to conduct the strikes.He said:”Air strikes being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 have continued to yield tangible results. The latest of these results is the destruction of a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Logistics Base/Assembly Area at Bula Bello on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.“The operation was executed today, 22 August 2019, after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used by BHT elements as a staging area to launch attacks against own troops.“Consequently, the ATF dispatched 2 Alpha Jets and an Mi-35M helicopter to attack the identified buildings within the settlement. Overhead the target area, several BHT fighters were seen within the settlement.“The 2 Alpha Jets therefore took turns attacking the target area, scoring direct hits on the desired points of impact. The structures were damaged by the strikes while several of the terrorists were neutralized.“The few surviving fighters were taken out in follow-on strikes by the MI-35M attack helicopter.”