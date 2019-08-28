Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Management of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State has confirmed the abduction of three of its final-year law students.According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ismail Shehu, the students were kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.The statement read, “Three students of the Faculty of Law were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.“Yes, it is true that our students, three of them, from the Faculty of Law have been kidnapped.“But efforts are being made by the University, and parents of the affected students to secure their immediate release.”