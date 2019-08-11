



Armed men broke into Abubakar Abdulsalam post-graduate hall of residence at the University of Ibadan in the early hours of Sunday.





A witness revealed that the incident occurred around 2am, disclosing that laptops, jewelry and other valuables were carted away by the attackers.





The witness said two male students who were not aware that the suspected robbers were operating in hall were attacked “and it was very bloody.”





He said the invaders were armed with guns, machete and axes.

“It happened around 2am. They went to the female block. We have blocks for female and two for male. They got in through a window,” he said.





“They couldn’t operate for long. When they called, we quickly raised alarm from the guys block. They tied some of the security men that we have. They beat some of them.





“They went from room to room to take their laptops and jewelry. Those people came in with guns, machete, axe. It is an unfortunate incident.”





Corroborating the story, a female student said the armed men who were six would have attacked her but for the intervention of university’s security team.





“They started robbing from the first floor and robbed like two rooms in the second floor. They were like six in number. What actually woke me up was the doors that they were banging. It was so loud,” she said.





“The security men said they were armed with guns but we saw cutlass. They tied one security man but the other was able to escape. He was the one that alerted UI security team.





“They stole phones, systems and an iPad. A guy who came out with his iPhone to check what was happening was robbed. When they left, the guy tracked the iPhone to Zik hall.





“When he was going to the hall, I guess they knew he was coming and he was stabbed. Another guy was also stabbed on his head also. We were so scared.”





The incident is coming weeks after gunmen invaded Obafemi Awolowo hall, also a female hostel in the university.



