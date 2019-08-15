Toyin Abraham’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson on Thursday congratulated her on the arrival of her baby boy.Recall that we had reported that the actress welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday.The development followed pictures of her wedding to a colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi, which surfaced some weeks ago.The 34-year-star was previously married to Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson, from 2013 to 2015.Friends and colleagues have congratulated her on the birth of her son by posting photos from her baby shower.Reacting, Adeniyi on Instagram wrote, ”Congrats on the arrival of your baby. Mr &Mrs Ajeyemi . He shall be a source of joy to you. God bless the baby, the mother and the dad.”