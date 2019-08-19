



Ronke Odusanya, popularly known as Flakky Ididowo, has given birth to her first baby.





Odusanya is a Nigerian-born Yoruba film actress, film producer and stage performer.

The Nollywood actress gave birth to the child in the early hours of today, August 19, with her lover whom she has concealed from public space.





Sharing news of her baby’s arrival with her over 1.2m followers on Instagram, the Nollywood actress expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through the period of pregnancy.





