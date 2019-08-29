



Bola Tinubu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been lavished with compliments after a photo of him wearing an attire bearing the word ‘Jagaban’, surfaced on social media.





In the photo shared on Twitter by Ademola Olaniran, a photographer, the former governor of Lagos state is seen rocking a blue outfit with ‘Jagaban’ inscribed on the back and a cap to match.



How do you Own a Name&Exude the meaning to its entirety?

The word 'Jagaban' means'leader of warriors'As it is there is no one more JAGABAN than the JAGABAN of Borgu.

‘Jagaban’ is a title conferred on the politician by Halliru Dantoro, the late emir of Borgu and one of the titans of the “second republic” politics.





According to Dantoro, the title means “leader of warriors”.





The title was also birthed from the phrase “Ja a gabar Borgu”, which means a leader of Borgu city, and was given to the politician for his “unconditional service and time-tested leadership.”





The photo has since begun to gain some accolades among Tinubu’s fans and supporters on Twitter.





“See the trademark. Asiwaju Tinubu should launch a traditional clothing line “Jagaban” already,” a Twitter user said.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

Dope!!!! A true progressive and a leader. More strength and grace — Gwanto Amos Tatyum (@GwantoAmos) August 29, 2019

Wow! Jagaban is now a trademark! 👏👏👏 — True Conscience 🇳🇬 (@PHEMY37) August 29, 2019

Baba oooo. Long live Jagaban Borgu — Onatoyinbo olufunsho Anu (@OlufunshoAnu) August 29, 2019

God,i know you've blessed this man,i want to wish and pray for long life and good health to enjoy the benefits of living long. He's very dear to most of us here. I don't care about those that doesn't like his ideas anyway...Omo olódó dė! — Oladele Maxwell Segun(ÌWÀLEWÀ) (@MaxwellDele) August 29, 2019

Daddy wey Sabi!!! — SJohnson..... #6Times 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 (@sheeun11) August 29, 2019

My president come may 29th 2023 inshaa Allah — zakariya (@danbaba1981) August 29, 2019

