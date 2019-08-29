 Accolades as Tinubu rocks ‘Jagaban’ crested attire | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Accolades as Tinubu rocks ‘Jagaban’ crested attire

1:02 PM 0
A+ A-

Bola Tinubu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been lavished with compliments after a photo of him wearing an attire bearing the word ‘Jagaban’, surfaced on social media.

In the photo shared on Twitter by Ademola Olaniran, a photographer, the former governor of Lagos state is seen rocking a blue outfit with ‘Jagaban’ inscribed on the back and a cap to match. 



‘Jagaban’ is a title conferred on the politician by Halliru Dantoro, the late emir of Borgu and one of the titans of the “second republic” politics.

According to Dantoro, the title means “leader of warriors”.

The title was also birthed from the phrase “Ja a gabar Borgu”, which means a leader of Borgu city, and was given to the politician for his “unconditional service and time-tested leadership.”

The photo has since begun to gain some accolades among Tinubu’s fans and supporters on Twitter.

“See the trademark. Asiwaju Tinubu should launch a traditional clothing line “Jagaban” already,” a Twitter user said.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say: 







Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top