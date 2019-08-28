Three students of the faculty of law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria have been kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna expressway.
The students are said to be in their final year at the university.
Abuja-Kaduna road is notorious for being a flash-point of kidnappings. In April, Mahmood Abubakar, chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and his daughter were kidnapped on the road.
The latest incident is coming a few weeks after 510 police officers were deployed in the area.
Frank Mba, police spokesman could not be reached for comment.
A video recording by a commuter shows the scene of the incident.
