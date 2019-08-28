 ABU law students kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna road | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ABU law students kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna road

10:18 AM 0
A+ A-

Three students of the faculty of law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria have been kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna expressway. 

The students are said to be in their final year at the university.

Abuja-Kaduna road is notorious for being a flash-point of kidnappings. In April, Mahmood Abubakar, chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and his daughter were kidnapped on the road.

The latest incident is coming a few weeks after 510 police officers were deployed in the area.


Frank Mba, police spokesman could not be reached for comment.

A video recording by a commuter shows the scene of the incident.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top