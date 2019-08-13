Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has pledged that instant jobs would be offered to some applicants, who register on the state job portal.Abiodun said this through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin on Tuesday.The governor said he would formally unveil the job portal on Thursday.The portal crashed a few days after it was opened last month.Abiodun also said the public presentation would take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.The statement read that, the portal would register, on a continuous basis, employed and unemployed youths in the State with a view to providing them jobs and training opportunities suitable for their trade and academic qualifications.It stated further “the job portal which was under review recorded over 5,000 candidates when a test-run was done last month for only two hours.“The response underscored the enthusiasm of Ogun citizens for the state government’s job creation initiative.”He added, “At the launch of the portal on Thursday, instant jobs would be offered to some lucky applicants”.Explaining how jobs would be created for the applicants, Abiodun said the state government is partnering with the public-private sector stakeholders to create opportunities.Abiodun said “It is a major pillar of our quality governance model. We are going to have an inclusive government that will utilise valuable potentials that abound in the State and that’s why we are involving the private sector.“All graduates and those with vocational training across the State will give their information and we will endeavour to match them with potential employers, training opportunities, not only within the civil service but also with the private sector, with whom we are partnering”.