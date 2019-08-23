



Ever since news of the arrest and indictment of nearly 80 Nigerians by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for cyber crime and money laundering surfaced on the internet, it has set the networking sphere on fire.





On Thursday, the bureau had announced a massive bust of online fraudsters who are mostly Nigerians.





Nick Hanna, US attorney, said the fraud cases involved suspects conniving with federal and state agents to swindle unsuspecting victims of their money to the tune of $46 million.





He said “we believe this is one of the largest cases of its kind in U.S. history,” adding that the 80 suspects would be charged to court while 57 others are being hunted globally.

The fraud news instantly made the headlines across the country and further caught the attention of international media giants who have been reporting it from different editorial angles.





It also took the front seat on social media platforms, especially on Twitter, where Nigerians are condemning those involved in cyber fraud for causing more damage to the country’s already tarnished global reputation.





While a number of users registered their embarrassment, shock, irritation and disgust, others demanded for the celebration of the many Nigerians who are doing the country proud across the globe.





“Until every foreign country bans Nigerians from entry before our eyes will clear. Only Nigerians robbed a bank in Dubai, now 80 Nigerians arrested in USA for cyber scam, many still awaiting death sentence in Asian countries for drug trafficking. Abeg who curse us,” a Twitter user said.





“Good morning. #ThisIsYourConscienceSpeaking. When people disgrace our country by engaging in fraud, our reaction should not be “It’s not only us” or “It’s because we are poor.” We should condemn the perpetrators and list 80 Nigerians making us proud around the world. Think am o,” another user said.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

Yahoo ni babalawo Ole ni everybody

That FBI indicted 80 Nigerians for fraud and majority of them turned out to be Igbo doesn’t mean it’s an Igbo thing. Majority of the fraud guys I’ve seen are Yoruba



We need to collectively fix Nigeria’s image not start a tribal war



Be wise.

— Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) August 23, 2019



I work hard and smart for my money

I know loads of smart hard workers too, I am sure you do too

I don't support scams, frauds, Yahoo yahoo or whatever is called

Internet fraud is not Nigerian

Yahoo Yahoo doesn’t define us Hello, I am a #ProudNigerian I work hard and smart for my moneyI know loads of smart hard workers too, I am sure you do tooI don't support scams, frauds, Yahoo yahoo or whatever is calledInternet fraud is not NigerianYahoo Yahoo doesn’t define us August 23, 2019

Good morning. #ThisIsYourConscienceSpeaking . When people disgrace our country by engaging in fraud, our reaction should not be “It’s not only us” or “It’s because we are poor.” We should condemn the perpetrators and list 80 Nigerians making us proud around the world. Think am o. August 23, 2019

Until every foreign country bans Nigerians from entry before our eyes will clear. Only Nigerians robbed a bank in Dubai, now 80 Nigerians arrested in USA for cyber scam, many still awaiting death sentence in Asian countries for drug trafficking. Abeg who curse us. — nkem okwuhor (@NOkwuhor) August 22, 2019

Most Nigerians are not bothered by the 80 Nigerians or what going on with our reputation over there until they see:



"BREAKING NEWS: Nigerians Have Been Permanently Denied Entry To The US, UK & Canada Until Further Notice"



It doesn't have to affect you directly before you Care. — Chika Nelson™ (@chikanels) August 23, 2019

80 Nigerians Arrested by FBI



Nigerians: they have spoilt our reputation, they have spoilt our name



Come what is OUR ?

Did you see Roviel there ?

I like the way FBI listed them with their botanical names and nomenclature so we don’t get confused — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) August 22, 2019

From Samson Siasia to Invictus Obi, now 80 Nigerians arraigned for internet scam by the FBI. These people won't stop embarrassing this country yet, some people still glorify Yahoo Yahoo.

Politicians they do their own, yahoo boys too follow join body. — E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) August 23, 2019

Federal Republic of Yahoo Yahoo.

A fraudulent government;

Fraudulent citizenry.

The goal is to make money by all means necessary and start posting motivational quotes. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) August 23, 2019

The number of Yahoo Yahoo boys who buy properties daily in this Abuja will surprise you and make you think you are not hardworking enough.



Anytime they're caught or exposed I really don't feel sorry. — BringBackOurGirls (@amenahuruemu) August 23, 2019

Stop Yahoo Yahoo una no go hear, una go dey shout Nobody Holy Pass upandan. Issorite.



I just pray make America reason una matter very soon like that Ghost wannabe "Invictus Obi" and the 80 Nigerians.



I just pray. 🙏 — 🔯 OTUNBA LAMBA 🕉️ (@Elhay16) August 23, 2019

Internet crime and yahoo yahoo is not helping Nigerians at all. Globally, the country has a blattered reputation. We are no longer remembered for crude oil. Na fraud be number 1 — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) August 23, 2019



Let me ask you If the government have been able to provide, Nigerians won't do this..Let me ask you @BashirAhmaad how many times did u hear of such massive involvement of Nigerian in YAHOO YAHOO before 2015? August 23, 2019

Just 80 Nigerians were arrested by the FBI and Nigerians are acting surprised that such number of people are into fraud 😂.

In every university in Nigeria at least 60% of the boys are yahoo boys. If we are to be truthful to ourselves, more than 5 million Nigerians are into yahoo — mouthpiece of the gods🐸 (@IdBoss2) August 23, 2019





Shout out to all the



If the arrest and prosecution of the 80 Nigerians would lead to redemption, God redeem the image of this nation for us. 80 Nigerians have muddied the water for 190million Nigerians.Shout out to all the #YoungNlegit individuals waking up at 4am everyday to make ends meet.If the arrest and prosecution of the 80 Nigerians would lead to redemption, God redeem the image of this nation for us. August 23, 2019



This Yahoo Yahoo menace has gone on for too long In the first 7months of this year, the FBI internet crime center has recieved nearly 14,000 complaints from victims reporting NIgerian Business Email Compromise (BEC) loss with a total of $1.1 billion.This Yahoo Yahoo menace has gone on for too long pic.twitter.com/DxP0WBOQDQ August 22, 2019





You see these 80 Nigerians? They’d do yahoo in heaven if they get the chance.



It isn’t by force to be rich abeg. Be content or jailed. If anyone ever mention that Nigerians are engaging in yahoo yahoo because of the poverty in the state i’d be visiting their house this morning.You see these 80 Nigerians? They’d do yahoo in heaven if they get the chance.It isn’t by force to be rich abeg. Be content or jailed. pic.twitter.com/HSmAaC7JBA August 23, 2019





Yahoo Yahoo no be work, get a legit work🙏



Im sure the fraudsters forgot, FBI is different from EFCC or NPF😭 Crime is crime no matter who is involved, even if it were to be my spouse or my relative. Its high time we told ourselves D truth without fear/favour💪Yahoo Yahoo no be work, get a legit work🙏Im sure the fraudsters forgot, FBI is different from EFCC or NPF😭 pic.twitter.com/KGdceeulHI August 23, 2019



"There is no reason, no plausible reason to justify "Yahoo Yahoo".

Repeat after me, "There is no reason, no plausible reason to justify Yahoo Yahoo" Say it loud!"There is no reason, no plausible reason to justify "Yahoo Yahoo".Repeat after me, "There is no reason, no plausible reason to justify Yahoo Yahoo" pic.twitter.com/xH2wtPZacs August 23, 2019

- all of you saying "these yahoo boys should put their knowledge of tech to good use" obviously don't a single thing about yahoo yahoo.



You don't have to be tech-savvy to scam people. In fact, most Nigerian scammers are inept when tech is involved (Invictus Obi for example)... — King of the Kooks. (@Sire_Manny) August 23, 2019

When I did my NYSC in 2008 here in Abuja one Sokoto man saw me and called me a Niger Deltan militant I warned him immediately.



Years later every Northerner is either a Boko Haram or Fulani Herdsman.



Today Igbos should accept their new identity of kings of Yahoo Yahoo. — BringBackOurGirls (@amenahuruemu) August 23, 2019

Seems like Invictus Obi will be the one to finally put an end to Yahoo Yahoo fraud in Nigeria. He just needs to keep singing to the FBI. Our border is open to them. They can come and make arrests anytime they want. No need for permissions 😂 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) August 23, 2019





Just imagine how the world will look at us. Do we deserve this?



Awon Omo ale jati jati.



🙆🙆🙈🙈🙈🙈 Look at the names of your Yahoo Yahoo ambassadors.Just imagine how the world will look at us. Do we deserve this?Awon Omo ale jati jati.🙆🙆🙈🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/Ju0vYjZ5E3 August 22, 2019

I have a question for the “lack of opportunities is the cause of yahoo yahoo” proponents, the biggest justifiers of this crime. Is it also lack of opportunities that led the 78 that were indicted yesterday in the US? I think it is time we declare zero tolerance for crime. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) August 23, 2019

There are lots of legit work you can do online and make bastard money that’s not yahoo yahoo or cybercrime. You’ll be working from the comfort of your home & be making over $5k monthly without a degree.



But many people don’t want to learn this and end up like the 80 idiots — Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) August 23, 2019

I will not bring myself to the level of engaging with anyone who thinks they should support or find justification for Yahoo-Yahoo



Whichever way you want to slice it, it is fraud, it is a crime and you're destroying lives — Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) August 23, 2019

It doesn't matter if you are Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa. You are a Nigerian and should be concerned with the welfare of other Nigerians. Yahoo yahoo is wrong. Fraud na Fraud. We all suffer the consequences. — EminencèGrise (@awomasamuel) August 23, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday