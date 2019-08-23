 ‘Abeg who curse us?’ — reactions trail FBI’s arrest of 80 Nigerians over cyber fraud | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ‘Abeg who curse us?’ — reactions trail FBI’s arrest of 80 Nigerians over cyber fraud

4:58 PM 0
A+ A-

Ever since news of the arrest and indictment of nearly 80 Nigerians by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for cyber crime and money laundering surfaced on the internet, it has set the networking sphere on fire.

On Thursday, the bureau had announced a massive bust of online fraudsters who are mostly Nigerians.

Nick Hanna, US attorney, said the fraud cases involved suspects conniving with federal and state agents to swindle unsuspecting victims of their money to the tune of $46 million.

He said “we believe this is one of the largest cases of its kind in U.S. history,” adding that the 80 suspects would be charged to court while 57 others are being hunted globally.


The fraud news instantly made the headlines across the country and further caught the attention of international media giants who have been reporting it from different editorial angles.

It also took the front seat on social media platforms, especially on Twitter, where Nigerians are condemning those involved in cyber fraud for causing more damage to the country’s already tarnished global reputation.

While a number of users registered their embarrassment, shock, irritation and disgust, others demanded for the celebration of the many Nigerians who are doing the country proud across the globe.

“Until every foreign country bans Nigerians from entry before our eyes will clear. Only Nigerians robbed a bank in Dubai, now 80 Nigerians arrested in USA for cyber scam, many still awaiting death sentence in Asian countries for drug trafficking. Abeg who curse us,” a Twitter user said.

“Good morning. #ThisIsYourConscienceSpeaking. When people disgrace our country by engaging in fraud, our reaction should not be “It’s not only us” or “It’s because we are poor.” We should condemn the perpetrators and list 80 Nigerians making us proud around the world. Think am o,” another user said.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:



















Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top