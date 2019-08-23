Ever since news of the arrest and indictment of nearly 80 Nigerians by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for cyber crime and money laundering surfaced on the internet, it has set the networking sphere on fire.
On Thursday, the bureau had announced a massive bust of online fraudsters who are mostly Nigerians.
Nick Hanna, US attorney, said the fraud cases involved suspects conniving with federal and state agents to swindle unsuspecting victims of their money to the tune of $46 million.
He said “we believe this is one of the largest cases of its kind in U.S. history,” adding that the 80 suspects would be charged to court while 57 others are being hunted globally.
The fraud news instantly made the headlines across the country and further caught the attention of international media giants who have been reporting it from different editorial angles.
It also took the front seat on social media platforms, especially on Twitter, where Nigerians are condemning those involved in cyber fraud for causing more damage to the country’s already tarnished global reputation.
While a number of users registered their embarrassment, shock, irritation and disgust, others demanded for the celebration of the many Nigerians who are doing the country proud across the globe.
“Until every foreign country bans Nigerians from entry before our eyes will clear. Only Nigerians robbed a bank in Dubai, now 80 Nigerians arrested in USA for cyber scam, many still awaiting death sentence in Asian countries for drug trafficking. Abeg who curse us,” a Twitter user said.
“Good morning. #ThisIsYourConscienceSpeaking. When people disgrace our country by engaging in fraud, our reaction should not be “It’s not only us” or “It’s because we are poor.” We should condemn the perpetrators and list 80 Nigerians making us proud around the world. Think am o,” another user said.
Here is what some Nigerians had to say:
Yahoo ni babalawo Ole ni everybody
That FBI indicted 80 Nigerians for fraud and majority of them turned out to be Igbo doesn’t mean it’s an Igbo thing. Majority of the fraud guys I’ve seen are Yoruba
We need to collectively fix Nigeria’s image not start a tribal war
Be wise.
— Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) August 23, 2019
Hello, I am a #ProudNigerian— Babajide Fadoju (@BabajideFadoju) August 23, 2019
I work hard and smart for my money
I know loads of smart hard workers too, I am sure you do too
I don't support scams, frauds, Yahoo yahoo or whatever is called
Internet fraud is not Nigerian
Yahoo Yahoo doesn’t define us
Good morning. #ThisIsYourConscienceSpeaking. When people disgrace our country by engaging in fraud, our reaction should not be “It’s not only us” or “It’s because we are poor.” We should condemn the perpetrators and list 80 Nigerians making us proud around the world. Think am o.— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 23, 2019
Until every foreign country bans Nigerians from entry before our eyes will clear. Only Nigerians robbed a bank in Dubai, now 80 Nigerians arrested in USA for cyber scam, many still awaiting death sentence in Asian countries for drug trafficking. Abeg who curse us.— nkem okwuhor (@NOkwuhor) August 22, 2019
Most Nigerians are not bothered by the 80 Nigerians or what going on with our reputation over there until they see:— Chika Nelson™ (@chikanels) August 23, 2019
"BREAKING NEWS: Nigerians Have Been Permanently Denied Entry To The US, UK & Canada Until Further Notice"
It doesn't have to affect you directly before you Care.
80 Nigerians Arrested by FBI— Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) August 22, 2019
Nigerians: they have spoilt our reputation, they have spoilt our name
Come what is OUR ?
Did you see Roviel there ?
I like the way FBI listed them with their botanical names and nomenclature so we don’t get confused
From Samson Siasia to Invictus Obi, now 80 Nigerians arraigned for internet scam by the FBI. These people won't stop embarrassing this country yet, some people still glorify Yahoo Yahoo.— E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) August 23, 2019
Politicians they do their own, yahoo boys too follow join body.
Federal Republic of Yahoo Yahoo.— Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) August 23, 2019
A fraudulent government;
Fraudulent citizenry.
The goal is to make money by all means necessary and start posting motivational quotes.
The number of Yahoo Yahoo boys who buy properties daily in this Abuja will surprise you and make you think you are not hardworking enough.— BringBackOurGirls (@amenahuruemu) August 23, 2019
Anytime they're caught or exposed I really don't feel sorry.
Yahoo Yahoo is not hustle My Brother you are a thief. pic.twitter.com/OWFosgv81Z— OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) August 23, 2019
Stop Yahoo Yahoo una no go hear, una go dey shout Nobody Holy Pass upandan. Issorite.— 🔯 OTUNBA LAMBA 🕉️ (@Elhay16) August 23, 2019
I just pray make America reason una matter very soon like that Ghost wannabe "Invictus Obi" and the 80 Nigerians.
I just pray. 🙏
Internet crime and yahoo yahoo is not helping Nigerians at all. Globally, the country has a blattered reputation. We are no longer remembered for crude oil. Na fraud be number 1— Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) August 23, 2019
If the government have been able to provide, Nigerians won't do this..— Edidiong Uyah (@madprofuyah) August 23, 2019
Let me ask you @BashirAhmaad how many times did u hear of such massive involvement of Nigerian in YAHOO YAHOO before 2015?
Just 80 Nigerians were arrested by the FBI and Nigerians are acting surprised that such number of people are into fraud 😂.— mouthpiece of the gods🐸 (@IdBoss2) August 23, 2019
In every university in Nigeria at least 60% of the boys are yahoo boys. If we are to be truthful to ourselves, more than 5 million Nigerians are into yahoo
80 Nigerians have muddied the water for 190million Nigerians.— Lawali🌹♥ (@official_dlaw) August 23, 2019
Shout out to all the #YoungNlegit individuals waking up at 4am everyday to make ends meet.
If the arrest and prosecution of the 80 Nigerians would lead to redemption, God redeem the image of this nation for us.
In the first 7months of this year, the FBI internet crime center has recieved nearly 14,000 complaints from victims reporting NIgerian Business Email Compromise (BEC) loss with a total of $1.1 billion.— Pastor Clinton of Abuja😇 (@Pastor_CVB) August 22, 2019
This Yahoo Yahoo menace has gone on for too longpic.twitter.com/DxP0WBOQDQ
If anyone ever mention that Nigerians are engaging in yahoo yahoo because of the poverty in the state i’d be visiting their house this morning.— Michey miles (@michey1999) August 23, 2019
You see these 80 Nigerians? They’d do yahoo in heaven if they get the chance.
It isn’t by force to be rich abeg. Be content or jailed. pic.twitter.com/HSmAaC7JBA
Crime is crime no matter who is involved, even if it were to be my spouse or my relative. Its high time we told ourselves D truth without fear/favour💪— Pecky #BBNaija (@PeckyOfficial) August 23, 2019
Yahoo Yahoo no be work, get a legit work🙏
Im sure the fraudsters forgot, FBI is different from EFCC or NPF😭 pic.twitter.com/KGdceeulHI
Say it loud!— Newton Ikire (@NewtonIkire) August 23, 2019
"There is no reason, no plausible reason to justify "Yahoo Yahoo".
Repeat after me, "There is no reason, no plausible reason to justify Yahoo Yahoo" pic.twitter.com/xH2wtPZacs
- all of you saying "these yahoo boys should put their knowledge of tech to good use" obviously don't a single thing about yahoo yahoo.— King of the Kooks. (@Sire_Manny) August 23, 2019
You don't have to be tech-savvy to scam people. In fact, most Nigerian scammers are inept when tech is involved (Invictus Obi for example)...
When I did my NYSC in 2008 here in Abuja one Sokoto man saw me and called me a Niger Deltan militant I warned him immediately.— BringBackOurGirls (@amenahuruemu) August 23, 2019
Years later every Northerner is either a Boko Haram or Fulani Herdsman.
Today Igbos should accept their new identity of kings of Yahoo Yahoo.
Seems like Invictus Obi will be the one to finally put an end to Yahoo Yahoo fraud in Nigeria. He just needs to keep singing to the FBI. Our border is open to them. They can come and make arrests anytime they want. No need for permissions 😂— Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) August 23, 2019
Look at the names of your Yahoo Yahoo ambassadors.— Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) August 22, 2019
Just imagine how the world will look at us. Do we deserve this?
Awon Omo ale jati jati.
🙆🙆🙈🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/Ju0vYjZ5E3
I have a question for the “lack of opportunities is the cause of yahoo yahoo” proponents, the biggest justifiers of this crime. Is it also lack of opportunities that led the 78 that were indicted yesterday in the US? I think it is time we declare zero tolerance for crime.— HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) August 23, 2019
There are lots of legit work you can do online and make bastard money that’s not yahoo yahoo or cybercrime. You’ll be working from the comfort of your home & be making over $5k monthly without a degree.— Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) August 23, 2019
But many people don’t want to learn this and end up like the 80 idiots
I will not bring myself to the level of engaging with anyone who thinks they should support or find justification for Yahoo-Yahoo— Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) August 23, 2019
Whichever way you want to slice it, it is fraud, it is a crime and you're destroying lives
It doesn't matter if you are Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa. You are a Nigerian and should be concerned with the welfare of other Nigerians. Yahoo yahoo is wrong. Fraud na Fraud. We all suffer the consequences.— EminencèGrise (@awomasamuel) August 23, 2019
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.