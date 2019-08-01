Popular Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Juliet Ibrahim is perhaps one of the most beautiful African showbiz personalities you would ever find.
The single mother of one in a recent chat with BBC noted that a President once proposed love to her.
According to her:” A President once asked me out”.
When asked to reveal his identity, Ibrahim refused to answer.
Speaking further, she narrated how a movie director had an erection being her weirdest experience on the set of a movie.
“A director held my hand and said ‘Look at what you are doing to me’
I looked down and saw that he had an erection”.
The award-winning actress also went on to state the strangest rumour she has ever heard about herself.
“Strangest rumour I have ever heard about myself is that I am dating Chris Brown
I actually have a crush on him”.
Juliet whose romance with Nigerian singer, Iceberg Slim was widely publicized said that she is currently very single.
“Right now I am very single and not searching”.
