 A President once proposed love to me- Juliet Ibrahim
» » A President once proposed love to me- Juliet Ibrahim

Popular Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Juliet Ibrahim is perhaps one of the most beautiful African showbiz personalities you would ever find.

The single mother of one in a recent chat with BBC noted that a President once proposed love to her.

According to her:” A President once asked me out”.

When asked to reveal his identity, Ibrahim refused to answer.


Speaking further, she narrated how a movie director had an erection being her weirdest experience on the set of a movie.

“A director held my hand and said ‘Look at what you are doing to me’

I looked down and saw that he had an erection”.

The award-winning actress also went on to state the strangest rumour she has ever heard about herself.

“Strangest rumour I have ever heard about myself is that I am dating Chris Brown

I actually have a crush on him”.

Juliet whose romance with Nigerian singer, Iceberg Slim was widely publicized said that she is currently very single.

“Right now I am very single and not searching”.



