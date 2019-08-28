Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The National Examinations Council on Tuesday released the June/July 2019 Senior School Certificate Examination results.Acting Registrar of NECO, Mr Abubakar Gana, announced this in Minna, Niger State.Gana said 40,630 cases of malpractices were recorded in the examination.He said the number of candidates who made five credits and above in English Language and Mathematics were 829,787, representing 71.5 per cent.Gana added that 984152 candidates, representing 85.50 per cent, made credit and above in English Language while 954,399 candidates made credit and above in Mathematics.He stated that 1,041,986 candidates, representing 89 per cent, made five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, adding that the number increased by 0.5 per cent.He said a total of 1, 163,194 registered for the examination while 1,151016,including 161 blind candidates took the exam.The registrar said the number of candidates involved in malpractices in 2019 increased, with 40,630 cases recorded as against 20,181 cases recorded in 2018.He said, “Three schools, one each in Katsina, Kebbi and Oyo states, were recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in mass cheating/whole centre cases.“Also, 18 supervisors were blacklisted for offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates.”