Not fewer than three persons lost their lives on Friday in a fatal accident involving a truck towing a Toyota saloon car at Nyanya area in Abuja.The accident occurred at about 9pm on Thursday and residents have not stopped trooping en masse to the scene of the accident.An eye witness account suggests that efforts by the officials of the federal road safety Corp to remove the damaged vehicles proved abortive as at the time this report was filed.At the moment the accident scene remains an attraction for road users.