Social media has been awash with news that Nigerian pop star, 2face Idibia has been ill and rushed to the hospital after suffering an undisclosed ailment.The report stated that the ‘African Queen’ crooner had been admitted in the hospital for sometime now, adding that he defied medical advice to fulfil a ‘contractual agreement’.However, a member of 2Baba’s management team debunked the claim.“I’m not aware of 2Baba being sick, rushed to the hospital or hospitalized in recent times. Yes, he attended an event at the Nigerian Stock Exchange but he did not at any time suffer a relapse nor was he rushed to the hospital. He is hale and hearty”, the source averred.In a new development, 2Baba’s wife, Annie Idibia has negated the statement made by a member of his management team.The role interpreter took to her Instastories revealing that 2face is truly ill.“So Baba has been so ill and on drips and plenty meds. Doctor was by his side for 48 hours. We all didn’t think he could make it to this big event that was all about him and the Nigeria Stock Exchange”.