

Incredible human!! So baba has been so ill n on drips n plenty med! Dr was by his side for 48hrs!! We all didn’t think he could make it to this big event that was all about him and the Nigerian Stock Exchange.



Even with his voice constantly shaking n his body shaking, the man got up told the DR, ‘men I no go too tey! I no dey like cancel work matter, n this one over important make I just drag body reach the event!’ He made it but back to his meds! get well soon baby.

Hypertek digital ceo, songwriter and legendary musician 2Baba was unveiled as the Goodwill Ambassador of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), recently, without the public knowing about his health challenges.His wife, Annie Idibia shared a behind the scene story, narrating his strength and dedication to his work. 2Baba had been sick before then, and had to plead with his doctor to let him go, she recounts.