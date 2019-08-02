During the week, social media went wild when it was revealed that popular singer, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, who attended an event organised by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, came from the hospital where he was critically ill. The musician known for his unique vocals and stage performance has won the hearts of Nigerians and they were sad to know that their icon was in the hospital. Their concerns were expressed through many comments on social media.The singer’s wife, Annie Idibia, had written on her Instagram page, “Incredible human. So, baba has been so ill and on drips and plenty medications. Doctor was by his side for 48 hours. We all didn’t think he could make it to this big event that was all about him and the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Even with his voice constantly shaking and his body shaking, the man got up and told the doctor he had to go. He (eventually) made it back to his meds. Get well soon baby.”However, when our source spoke with a close family source, our correspondent was informed that 2baba was now feeling better. The source said, “He is perfectly fine. He is out of the hospital and doing okay. All concerned fans should relax and know that the star is doing well now.”The Nigerian Stock Exchange, had, on Tuesday, appointed 2baba as a ‘Good Cause Ambassador’, a role he’ll be playing under the Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Oscar Onyema.Recall that 2baba recently celebrated his 20th anniversary on stage and many Nigerian celebrities were on hand to celebrate the occasion with him. Among these stars were Waje andTimi Dakolo.