



Favour Movel, the overall best candidate in the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been awarded scholarship for higher studies by both the Federal and Plateau state governments.





NAN reports that Movel, a 17-year-old student of Christian Royal College, Sabon Barki, Jos, scored A1 in all the nine subjects he sat for in the 2019 WASSCE.





The overall best who hails from Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, also scored 323 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).





Gov. Simon Lalong, who received Movel, his parents, the proprietor and management of the school on Tuesday in Jos, said that the Federal Government in conjunction with Chinese Government had given him (Movel) scholarship to study engineering.

“But I was told that you want to study medicine, I assure you that whatever you want I will do it.





“We have already secured you a scholarship with the Federal Government but if you don’t want it, Plateau will give you scholarship for what you want immediately,” he said.





Lalong announced that apart from the scholarship, the Plateau Government would reward the parents of the child, the teachers of the school and the proprietor for making Plateau proud.





He stated that the four components worked together to produce a Movel who is not only the pride of Plateau but the entire northern Nigeria.





According to him, he would formally present the overall best student to the northern governors whenever they have Northern Governors Forum meeting which he chairs.





The governor commended the proprietor of the school, Chief Garba Pwul (SAN), for establishing a standard school, and said that his administration was determined to replicate such standard in public schools.





“We met dilapidated public schools but we are building standard ones as legacy projects to give option to those who cannot afford private ones.





“We are also monitoring the private schools, those that are doing well we will encourage them and those that are not up to standard we will close them.





“We do not want people opening schools for the purpose of making profits only,” he said.





Lalong added that his administration had opened skills acquisition centres to enable youths to get skills in addition to education.

