About 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims on Saturday joined others from across the world to pray on Mount Arafat as part of this year’s hajj rites.The hill is where Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon about 1,400 years ago.This year’s prayer witnessed a downpour that lasted about 50 minutes.A special prayer was organised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria on Mount Arafat.Pilgrims offered prayers in various Nigerian dialects for the security and stability of the country.Shortly after the prayers, the pilgrims started moving to Muzdalifah after sunset.From Muzdalifah, they will be proceeding to Muna for the symbolic stoning of the devil known as Jamrah.The rite is a creation of Prophet Abraham’s stoning of the devil after he tried to persuade him (Abraham) to disobey God’s order to sacrifice his son, Ismael.After the ritual, they will sacrifice animals to signal the beginning of Eid-el-Kabir.They will remain in Muna for two or three days before going back to Makkah to start preparation for the return journey.