Nigeria’s Super Falconets’ perfect run at the women’s football event at the All African Games in Rabat was on Wednesday punctuated after they played a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in Group B.
Nigeria had beaten South Africa 3-0 in the opening game on Saturday. Cameroon on the other beat Zambia 1-0.
Nigeria still maintains the lead in the group on goal difference.
