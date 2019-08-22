Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigeria’s Super Falconets’ perfect run at the women’s football event at the All African Games in Rabat was on Wednesday punctuated after they played a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in Group B.Nigeria had beaten South Africa 3-0 in the opening game on Saturday. Cameroon on the other beat Zambia 1-0.Nigeria still maintains the lead in the group on goal difference.