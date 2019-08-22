 2019 African Games: Cameroon holds Super Falconets | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
2019 African Games: Cameroon holds Super Falconets

Nigeria’s Super Falconets’ perfect run at the women’s football event at the All African Games in Rabat was on Wednesday punctuated after they played a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in Group B.

Nigeria had beaten South Africa 3-0 in the opening game on Saturday. Cameroon on the other beat Zambia 1-0.


Nigeria still maintains the lead in the group on goal difference.



