A 14-year-old Senior Secondary School, SSS, I student of Kess College in Ekredjebor area of Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has committed suicide over a failed relationship with her boyfriend.gathered that the deceased, identified as Favour, was home alone when she carried out the act, and was said to have left a suicide note, stating reasons for her action.The lifeless body of the girl (Favour) was discovered by one of her friends, who had visited Favour to make her hair. Giving details of the incident, a source in the area disclosed that the victim, an only child of her parents, had hung herself from a ceiling fan in their residence.The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “It was one of the girl’s friends that raised an alarm when she saw her body dangling from a ceiling fan. “When people came into the house, they also saw a note she had written, stating that she decided to take her life owing to a failed relationship with a male from the same school she attended.”Though several efforts to speak with Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, were fruitless as at press time, a Police source at the Ughelli ‘B’ Division Police Station confirmed the incident when contacted.