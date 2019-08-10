



Four years after her second marriage collapsed, Toyin Abraham has contracted another marriage to yet another actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi.





Not much is known about the actor, who became popular for appearing in Nollywood movies directed and produced by practitioners in Abeokuta, Ogun State.





Ajeyemi has, however, grabbed the spotlight after his romance with Toyin Abraham kicked off. The relationship, sources revealed, had only a few colleagues in the know.





Iyabo Ojo, Bimpe Akintunde, Tayo Sobola and Nkechi Blessing Sunday are some of Toyin’s colleagues, who are in the know of the relationship that has since produced a baby boy.

Here’s all you need to know about Toyin Abraham’s third husband.





1. Toyin Abraham’s husband is known as Honorable Kolawole Oluwasegun Ajeyemi.





2. Ajeyemi is widely referred to as 'Awilo' in the Yoruba arm of the Nigerian movie industry, where he holds sway.





3. Kolawole Ajeyemi began acting in 1997 and has since appeared in over 80 movies while directing and producing over 25 movies in the last 22 years of his career.





4. Ajeyemi has acted in movies that include Buga, Soto Alapata, Ijongbon, Iwosi, Ibigiga, Sunday Dagboru, Jokinjo, Ekun sumi, Sunmibayo, Ife ni, Okala Pastor Iroko, Eruku nla, Kokoro, Ounaye asan, Ota mokanla, Ija iyemanja, Alabe oru, Pemisire, Ojurawonlo, Ekun meran, Orilowo, Onome Aganga, Omoaye niwa, Ajinigbe, Asiseko, Tani Odaju, Akinkanju omo, and Were meta.





5. Kola Ajeyemi has a teenage daughter named Temitope Ajeyemi. Though the mother of the 14-year-old is unknown, Ajeyemi’s son with Toyin Abraham has an older step-sister.





6. The actor, director, producer, and a model, cut his teeth under the mentorship of Segun Ogungbe, a popular director and son of late actor and filmmaker, Akin Ogungbe.





7. Kolawole Ajeyemi is the founder of Aje Omo Aje School of Performing Arts situated in Abeokuta, Ogun State and the brain behind Kolawole Clothings.





8. The actor cum director is a lover of music and his favourite artists include Usher Ramond, R-Kelly, Ayefele, Tope Alabi, 2Baba and Pasuma.





9. Toyin Abraham got engaged to Ajeyemi, who is also the father of her baby boy, on the 4th of July 2019.





10. Ajeyemi is a fashionable Nollywood actor and Toyin Abraham's second husband.