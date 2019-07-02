Nigerian singer and actress, has joined the list of females coming out to call out their harassers on rape following the allegation leveled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) by Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of inspiration singer Timi Dakolo.





Recall that Busola, the wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, had narrated how Pastor Fatoyinbo allegedly forced his way into her when she was a teenager.





Fatoyinbo, who denied the allegation, however, admitted that Busola once attended the same church with his family.





Simbee Davis took to her Instagram page to call out Nigerian singer and comedian, MC Galaxy to have allegedly raped her in 2009/2010, when he was just a dancer in Calabar.

The Calabar born model said she met the Singer so he can teach him how to dance and they hooked up somewhere he claimed to be her sister’s place where she perpetrated the evil act at the point of knife.





She further claimed the singer forced her to use Postinor 2 after raping her.





See her Instagram post: