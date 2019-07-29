



The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has reminded the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNGs, that “the ultimatum given to Southerners to vacate the North will be expiring by tomorrow, 30th July 2019”.





Following FG’s suspension of plan to establish Ruga settlement for herdsmen across the country, a coalition of group in the North had demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari lifts the suspension or it would take actions against the South after 30 days.





Tomorrow will make it exactly 30 days after the threat was issued, and the BNYL has declared its readiness as it awaits the date, adding that “any action from the Northern groups will be retaliated.”





In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary of the BNYL, Comrade Kufre Obot vowed that the group “will not issue further warnings over the killings by Jihadist Fulani herdsmen in the Southeast and South south.”





The BNYL claimed said the “Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Fulani Nationality Movement in Nigeria, FUNAM are planning to sponsor a terrible attack in the South but the BNYL’s action would surprise them.





“Our greatest battle is Jihadists but we decided that every northerner should not invade our land to kill people for any reason whatsoever,” the statement read in part.