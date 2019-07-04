Shade Ladipo, a Nigerian TV presenter cum social activist took to her Instagram page on Thursday to react to the recent claims by former staff of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly church against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA, alleging that Modele Fatoyinbo, wife of embattled Senior pastor protects him anytime he sexually assaults women in his church.









Also, a former staff of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, on Thursday accused Pastor BiodunFatoyinbo of raping her in 2017 at his house in the states.





Reacting to the recent claims, Shade took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts about the rape incident saying, ”I honestly think there’s a demonic spirit within Biodun Fatoyinbo and if Modele Fatoyinbo isn’t careful, this behaviour will come closer to home than she would like”.





In a video uploaded on her Instagram page she equally added that if Modele Fatoyinbo is not careful her husband ”will rape their daughter.”