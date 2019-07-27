



Salihu Lukman, director-general of Progressive Governors’ Forum, says Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), must use his “negotiating skills” to reconcile aggrieved party members ahead of the 2023 general election.





Lukman said this on Friday when he presented: “Power of Possibility and Politics of Change in Nigeria”, a book he authored.





Lukman said the national working committee (NWC) of the party led by Oshiomhole had the responsibility of uniting the party.





According to him, the future of Nigeria depends on the capacity of leaders to reconcile themselves.

“Our leaders need to commit themselves just like when they were confronted with the merger, commit themselves to make sacrifices because what the merger did was to make our leaders to sacrifice positions, sacrifice whatever they had for the bigger thing that is now called the APC,” he said.





“The future of this country depends on the ability of leaders to reconcile themselves and if APC can achieve that, it would have made another feat.





“Fortunately, we are blessed with one of the best negotiators in this country as our national chairman, he must bring that his negotiating skill to bear





“On our part as stakeholders of the party, we will work to engage our leaders to embrace reconciliation and recommendations bordering on that.





“We can only be a better country if our democracy is producing results that our people are happy with.”



