Popular Nigerian fashion mogul Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to reveal what she expects from a man willing to date her. The fashion mogul made this known after revealing that she is officially a single lady.





The mother of two shared a post on her Instagram page, telling men who sent her private messages with the intention of dating her. She noted that the men came into her direct message after she said she is single.





Lawani stated that being single does not mean she would date anybody. She noted that her taste in men is extremely high.





According to her, a man must pay N2m to her account before she agrees to go on a date with him. She added that the money which must be paid into her account before the date takes off is an insurance in case it turns out to be a bad one.

Toyin further listed a few qualities she expects from a man that intends to date her. She said he must be God-fearing, he must love kids and must be good in bed.





Below is what she wrote;

I said I was officially single , doesn’t mean I’m officially stupid , my taste is extremely high. You must pay 2million naira to my account before I Go on A date with you , ( Date means eat and talk Oo not to raise leg up ooo )so if you are ugly I can Japaaa Quickly and won’t be upset with myself that I left my work where I get my Bread to make time for you

The time that I will use to get dressed and even do makeup ,is same time that I will use to make money and Run my many Businesses and attend to my Amazing clients, Take note-NO SOCIAL MEDIA LOVE , MUST BE GOD FEARING ,MUST LOVE KIDS ,MUST BE GOOD IN BED , MUST KNOW HOW TO USE YOUR TONGUE , CAUSE YOU WILL HV MONEY FINISH NOW YOUR PIMPIM WILL NOW LOOK LIKE @lordmaine2 OWN AND STRICTLY NO PICTURES, MUST NOT BE LAZY , I LOVE HARDWORKING PEOPLE ITS A TURN ON FOR ME MUST HV GOOD SENSE OF HUMOR, MUST KNOW HOW TO DRESS GOOD

And I was serious when I said no DMs from broke niggas , still seeing some of you , Ive Replied the Rich ones. Before!!!! they used say love is blind, now love should choose wisely , cause Men are very deceitful, you will date a Guy who doesn’t give you money ,you will support him and he will still mess you up , so it’s best you are comfortable while they do their cheating haven’t Dated in a while so it’s best I start putting what I want out there

And note , I might be loud on social media ,cause it’s a fun place and it’s all marketing strategy but love to keep my Relationship Extremely private, so if you want to use me for trophy girlfriend, it won’t work ,Go and use your mother