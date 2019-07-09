



A High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has allegedly thrown out the divorce case between record label executive, Ubi Franklin, and his estranged wife, actress Lilian Esoro.





According to SDK, the case was struck out, yesterday, with the judge saying that the basis for their divorce is invalid since Lilian testified that Ubi provides for their child and they are still very good friends.





The report further stated that the judge told them to go and settle their differences amicably, reportedly, because they are only seeking divorce due to childishness.

The duo got married in November 2015 and a few months later,things had fallen apart and the centre could no longer hold and they parted ways without letting out why their union crumbled.





They both Co-parent their son and if the truth be told,Ubi and Lilian have managed their separation very well. Although Ubi is reportedly expecting his fourth child from his third baby mama