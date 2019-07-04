Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has slammed popular dancer Kaffy over criticizing the dance deployed for his new song ‘Soapy’.The vocal dancer took to her Instagram page to express what she feels about the dance routine.In her words:” I am sorry, but I cannot take this. In the history of Nigerian dance, I have never seen a more disgusting immoral dance like the so-called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. I am really disappointed”.The ‘Issa goal’ singer has however reacted to Kaffy’s statement, saying she is no longer relevant in this generation.He made this known when he went live on Instagram.“You are not the queen of dance. You are gone with the previous generation”, he said.The dance step, which is done by imitating the act of masturbation, was demonstrated in a video posted by Naira Marley last week.