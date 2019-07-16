



President Muhammadu Buhari has replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo who accused him of not doing enough to tackle the widespread insecurity in the country.





In an open letter on Monday, Obasanjo criticised Buhari’s government, saying killings could not be swept under the carpet.





Obasanjo said the rate at which things were going, Nigeria could experience a situation similar to Rwanda where there was genocide in 1994.





“To be explicit and without equivocation, Mr. President and General, I am deeply worried about four avoidable calamities,” he wrote.





“Violent uprising beginning from one section of the country and spreading quickly to other areas and leading to dismemberment of the country.”





But speaking with national executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) at Aso Rock on Tuesday, the president, who did not specifically mention Obasanjo’s name, said those criticising the “isolated cases” of insecurity in the country are not patriotic.





Buhari said every country in the world is facing one security challenge or the other, adding that banditry and kidnapping happen across the world.





More to follow…



