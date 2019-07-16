 You are not patriotic, Buhari replies Obasanjo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
You are not patriotic, Buhari replies Obasanjo

President Muhammadu Buhari has replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo who accused him of not doing enough to tackle the widespread insecurity in the country.

In an open letter on Monday, Obasanjo criticised  Buhari’s government, saying killings could not be swept under the carpet.

Obasanjo said the rate at which things were going, Nigeria could experience a situation similar to Rwanda where there was genocide in 1994.

“To be explicit and without equivocation, Mr. President and General, I am deeply worried about four avoidable calamities,” he wrote.


“Violent uprising  beginning  from one section  of the country  and spreading  quickly  to other areas  and leading to dismemberment  of the  country.”

But speaking with national executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) at Aso Rock on Tuesday, the president, who did not specifically mention Obasanjo’s name, said those criticising the “isolated cases” of insecurity in the country are not patriotic.

Buhari said every country in the world is facing one security challenge or the other, adding that banditry and kidnapping happen across the world.

More to follow…






