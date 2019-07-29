



Gbemisola Saraki, former Kwara Central Senator and ministerial nominee, on Monday said Senators on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, abandoned her.





Saraki said this during her ministerial confirmation on the floor of the Senate.





Responding to shouts by PDP Senators, the former lawmaker responded by saying, “You abandoned me.”





When asked to make a few remarks after her introduction by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Saraki said: “I don’t think there is anything else I need to add, except there is something else you want to know.”





Following her comment, she was asked to “take a bow and go.”





Saraki, who is a sister to the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was a member of PDP until April 7, 2015 when she defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.