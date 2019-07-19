The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has stated that the Yoruba nation will react over the spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen invasion and banditry in the South-West region.The leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) made this known when a paid a condolence visit to the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.Gani Adams noted that the leaders of the South-west are meeting as a group to strategize on how to react appropriately.According to him, “It is very important that we have to react to this issue but we will not overreact.“We are being cautious so that we won’t be setup. And the law is there that we have to operate within the ambit of the law. That is one of the reasons we are being careful.“But I can tell you authoritatively that we are meeting as a group and as stakeholders to map out strategies to complement the efforts of the law enforcement agencies.“My own Aare Ona Kakanfo is a modern one. It is not that of the olden days where the Alaafin and some Yoruba Obas with the Oyo Meesi will declare war and you can go to war. We have the structure of security on the ground, the entire security apparatus.“We can no longer allow our people to be killed like chickens. We can’t keep quiet while Yorubas are being killed like fowls.“But we have to be careful not to fall into their trap. We have to be careful. It is good you see me in circulation to walk with you. We don’t want a situation we will walk into their trap because we realise that this ugly incident is being coordinated beyond our own scene. There are some forces behind them.”“How can ordinary Fulani herdsmen be holding AK 47. In our findings, the AK 47 rifle goes for about N1 million and with many bullets. So, we are looking beyond ordinary Fulani herdsmen.“We realised that there are some forces behind them in three phases. Those who strike in the bush, Those who issued statements to back them up and those who are strategists who give instructions to those who strike and those who issue statements,” Gani Adams added.