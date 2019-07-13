



A Southwest group, Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA), has expressed shock over the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by persons suspected to be herdsmen in Ondo State.





In a statement signed by its National President, Olalekan Hammed, the group gave the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) a three-day ultimatum to fish out the perpetrators of the nefarious act.





The murder of the daughter of Pa Fasoranti‘s daughter was confirmed by Afenifere’s spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumakin in a statement.





He said 58-year-old Mrs. Olakunrin was killed by persons suspected to be herdsmen while heading to Ore Junction from Akure, Ondo State, where she was attacked and shot by her attackers.





But the Ondo state police command refuted Odumakin’s claim, saying it was an armed robbery attack.





However, the YYSA said it will convene an emergency meeting on Saturday (today) to discuss next line of action after the ultimatum to MACBAN elapses.





The statement reads: “We receive the news of the sudden death of Mrs. Olakunrin with great shock.





“We want the federal government to order immediate investigation on the matter because the culprits should not go unpunished.





“We also give the so-called Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ondo State chapter, three days to fish out the suspected killers of Mrs. Olakunrin.





“We are having an emergency meeting tomorrow (today) in Ibadan to discuss the next line of action.”





Mrs. Olakunrin is the second child of 94-year-old Fasoranti to die, the elder statesman having also lost a daughter, Bunmi, some years ago.