



Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello on Wednesday became the first aspirant to pick the APC governorship nomination and expression of interest form after paying N22.5 million.

The form was presented to the governor by the Director of Organising, Alhaji Abubakar Kari on behalf of the National Organising Secretary.





The party had announced Wednesday as the commencement date for the sale of nomination forms which is expected to last for about five weeks.





Over 20 aspirants are believed to be interested in contesting the party primary scheduled for August 29 in Lokoja.





