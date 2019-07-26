Ex-Big Brother Africa housemate and model, Tayo Faniran, was on Thursday, assaulted and strangled by South African police officers while driving to a meeting for a discussion about his brand.





Recall that a Nigerian teenager was recently killed in South Africa.





The officers stopped his car, and ordered he rode in their car to the police station, after denying them access to search his phone.





Faniran, who refused complying to their order, took an instagram Live video of the scene.

“On my way to for meeting with Odudia Classics.





“The cops just stopped me and my boys and ordered to check our phones.





“I don’t tolerate this kind of treatment.





“This is what they do to our brothers here.





“I’m a Pan-Africanist,” he said.





One of police officers called in for backup and stated they will “bundle” the former Big Brother Africa housemate to the police station by force.





In response, Tayo stated that it was the xenophobic act him and other Nigerians have been complaining of.





He asked if the South African policemen could stop other cars and do that such, but got no response for that.





Following his insistence on riding to the police station in his own car and refusal to turn off the Instagram Live recording, Tayo Faniran was assaulted and strangled by the South African policemen.





See Video:

Tayo Faniran was later released and got emotional, as he talked about his ordeal in the hands of the South African Police officers that assaulted him.





Thanking everyone that stood up for him, the former Big Brother Africa housemate stated that Africa is still enslaved as what he went through is an issue that affects every African.





According to Tayo, he was handcuffed even though he was not a criminal and beaten continously even at the police station he was taken to.





He however disclosed that he is not angry and also not interested in pressing charges. The reality show star concluded by saying "this is not the Africa we should have". Here is his video below;



