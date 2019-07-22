Nigerian writer, Olutimehin Adegbeye has accused popular club owner, Pretty Mike of rape.Olutimehin made this known via her Twitter handle. She recounted that Pretty Mike allegedly raped her at the age of 16.According to her: “By the way, the unnamed rapist in my nonfiction piece that won the Gerald Kraak prize is Pretty Mike of Club Q, opposite Oshoppey Plaza, Ikeja. Not long after the rape, my brother confronted him. His response was essentially “guy, you know how it is now.“Mike knew that I was a minor and that I had never had sex. He locked me in a house one afternoon after school and raped me anyway. The rape was so violent that I got a phantom period – cramps and bleeding for almost two days, even though my period wasn’t due yet.“But according to him, I’m just an attention seeker with over 2 million views on my TED talk. I want to use his name for fame, since it is utterly irrelevant that I have been and continue to be invited into and create spaces he could never dream of. Trolololololololol.“I mean, he’s a man and I’m a woman. So all of that makes perfect sense”.Her revelation has triggered several reactions from her followers on Twitter.However, as at the time of filing this report, Pretty Mike is yet to react to the rape allegation.