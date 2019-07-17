



Workers earning below N30,000 will soon start enjoying the new minimum wage, according to the federal government.





President Muhammadu Buhari signed the national minimum wage bill into law in April.





Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, Richard Egbule, chairman of National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, said federal government is totally committed to the implementation of the new minimum wage as agreed with key stakeholders.





He said the commencement of the approved payment would be determined by the office of the accountant-general and backdated to when the president signed the agreement.

Egbule added that the approval took effect from April 18.





“The negotiations between the federal government and the joint National Public Service Negotiating Council on the consequential adjustment arising from the new minimum wage for officers who earn above N30,000 would continue,” he said.





“The outcome of such negotiations will be implemented with effect from the date an agreement is reached.”



