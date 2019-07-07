The National Council for Women Society, FCT chapter, on Sunday rejected the apology tendered by Senator Elisha Abbo, who assaulted a nursing mother in an Abuja sex toy shop recently.The FCT chairman of NCWS, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, advocated stiffer punishment for Abbo to serve as deterrence to others who assault women in workplace, shops or markets.“I am here with my executive and members of NCWS FCT chapter for a peaceful demonstration against what an elected senator, who is supposed to serve us, did to one of our women.“We want to stop the barbaric habits on women either at home, in the market, shop, workplace and everywhere in the country.“We are women of integrity and mothers, we are not animals and we are saying ‘No’ to violence against all women and that assaults should stop with immediate effect,” she said.She called on the United Nations and other international organisations to ensure the prosecution of Abbo in order to guard against future occurrence.“We reject his apology and we will do everything within the ambit of law to demand justice for our fellow woman who was assaulted,” she said.The Acting Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Safiya Umar, said violence against women is an international offence as clearly stipulated in the UN Convention and Beijing Charter.She disclosed that the secretariat had sent an invitation to Abbo to come and explain what happened.According to her, the secretariat is very passionate about anything that affects women and children in the FCT.The Director of Gender Development Department, Mrs. Hart Agnes, said the department would not relent in doing everything humanly possible to stop violence against women, children and the physically challenged people in the FCT.“It is our mandate to remain focused, to fight this monster that is bedeviling our society.“It is so strange and unbecoming of a human being treating a fellow human being in such a disgraceful manner.“The video we saw was mind-boggling because some of us couldn’t sleep after watching it.“We are overwhelmed with issues of domestic violence in high places, people you least expected would demonstrate that level of venom on a fellow human being,” Agnes said.(NAN)